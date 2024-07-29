Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Down 21.4% in July

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vasta Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st.
Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.17 million. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.
