Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Up to $9.70

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $9.99. Veradigm shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 13,088 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veradigm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Veradigm

Veradigm Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Veradigm by 105,280.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Veradigm by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 14,907.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.