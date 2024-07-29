Verasity 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.27 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $35.12 million and $4.27 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000955 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

