Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Piper Sandler

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VBTX. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. Veritex has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. Veritex had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,067,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 208,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 125,912 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 767.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 277,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 245,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,772,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,777,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 547,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 50,406 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

