Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Short Interest Update

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the June 30th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Several brokerages have commented on VERX. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of VERX stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 453,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. Vertex has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 972.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $156.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.50 million. Vertex had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Equities analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $49,395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,554,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,124,328.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter worth about $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

