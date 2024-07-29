Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Lowered to $104.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $116.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.56.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $77.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $109.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average is $80.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 49.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,089,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $112,606,394.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,234,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,954,470.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $119,773,814 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $185,339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after buying an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $135,987,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

