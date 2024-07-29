Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Update

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the June 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Viomi Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

VIOT opened at $0.88 on Monday. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

