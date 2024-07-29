Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lowered its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of VIPS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,584,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,674. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.32.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.