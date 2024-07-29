Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at CIBC

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperformer” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 129.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VZLA. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Vizsla Silver from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

VZLA remained flat at $1.96 during trading on Monday. 712,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,830. Vizsla Silver has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $474.22 million, a P/E ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Vizsla Silver will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,874,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 864,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

