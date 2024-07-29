Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Down 14.6% in July

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 711,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

HCC stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.13. The company had a trading volume of 502,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,452. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

