Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Down 14.6% in July

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCCGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 711,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

HCC stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.13. The company had a trading volume of 502,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,452. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

