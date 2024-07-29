Waterford Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Waterford Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,328 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 198,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 891,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after buying an additional 21,862 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 236,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 692,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,525. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

