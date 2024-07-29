Waterford Advisors LLC Purchases 11,381 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Waterford Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises 3.0% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 695.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 337,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,889. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $30.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

