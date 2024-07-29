Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB):

7/24/2024 – Kimberly-Clark had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $139.00 to $142.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $134.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Kimberly-Clark is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $135.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2024 – Kimberly-Clark was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/19/2024 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Kimberly-Clark was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/11/2024 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $167.00 to $174.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $138.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/4/2024 – Kimberly-Clark was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/25/2024 – Kimberly-Clark was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/24/2024 – Kimberly-Clark is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Kimberly-Clark had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Kimberly-Clark was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

6/10/2024 – Kimberly-Clark was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/3/2024 – Kimberly-Clark was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $126.00.

5/31/2024 – Kimberly-Clark was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE KMB traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.14. 916,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.28. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $142,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,584.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,072 shares of company stock worth $6,340,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 454,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,738,000 after acquiring an additional 69,794 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

