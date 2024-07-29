Wells Fargo & Company Increases Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $140.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MHK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.58.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.16. 76,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,659. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.11. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $162.87.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 51,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 11.2% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 667,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 67,452 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.