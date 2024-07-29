Wells Fargo & Company Trims Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price to $400.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $445.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.52% from the company’s current price.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $416.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.53.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $397.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia has a twelve month low of $341.26 and a twelve month high of $628.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $447.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 161.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

