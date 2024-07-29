WEMIX Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $414.33 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a total market cap of $414.33 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WEMIX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 529,335,112 coins and its circulating supply is 408,491,610 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 529,302,775.6325069 with 408,475,975.571767 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.01137221 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,738,593.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.