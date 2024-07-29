WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,426,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,709 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 2.40% of WesBanco worth $42,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 26,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in WesBanco by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WSBC traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.15. 477,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,308. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $34.85.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $234.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.40 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 5.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Stories

