Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Short Interest Up 59.8% in July

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the June 30th total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Where Food Comes From Price Performance
Shares of WFCF opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 million, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.51. Where Food Comes From has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $14.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.
Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter.
Where Food Comes From Company Profile
Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.
