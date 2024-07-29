Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Short Interest Up 59.8% in July

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the June 30th total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Shares of WFCF opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 million, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.51. Where Food Comes From has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $14.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Where Food Comes From stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Where Food Comes From, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WFCF Free Report ) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Where Food Comes From worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

