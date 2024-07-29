William Blair Upgrades WEX (NYSE:WEX) to Strong-Buy

William Blair upgraded shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WEX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.42.

WEX Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $180.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.85. WEX has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.52 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $400,285.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,911 shares of company stock worth $1,008,402. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of WEX by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,482,000 after purchasing an additional 179,813 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $49,750,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $3,617,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 19,044.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 866,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,076,000 after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

