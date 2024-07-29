Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,279 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $15,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,568,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,062,000 after purchasing an additional 158,234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,217,000 after buying an additional 1,442,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,466,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,423,000 after acquiring an additional 32,792 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $300,782,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $283.09 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $283.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTW. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.36.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

