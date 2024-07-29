Wintrust Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:WTFCP)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% per year over the last three years.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

WTFCP traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $24.77. 115,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,479. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

