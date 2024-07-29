WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ GTR opened at $24.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $62.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.
