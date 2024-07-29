WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTR opened at $24.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $62.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Target Range Fund

About WisdomTree Target Range Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund ( NASDAQ:GTR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

