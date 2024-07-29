Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.25-3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.31 billion. Woodward also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-6.000 EPS.

Woodward Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.19. The company had a trading volume of 589,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,046. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.98. Woodward has a one year low of $119.03 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

