Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $17,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Workday by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Workday by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $228.64 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

