World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The credit services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10, Zacks reports. World Acceptance had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

World Acceptance Trading Down 17.7 %

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $120.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $702.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.77. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $94.57 and a 52 week high of $160.07.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

