Worldcoin Price Reaches $2.29 on Major Exchanges (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00003411 BTC on major exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $691.03 million and $166.58 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,180,180 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 300,936,345.75604844 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.41852185 USD and is up 7.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $159,863,622.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

