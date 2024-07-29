Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Cap Reaches $933.79 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $933.79 million and $105.95 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $589.93 or 0.00857913 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,885 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

