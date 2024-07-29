Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Price Reaches $0.52 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $72.44 million and $13.66 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000749 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 138,536,382 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 138,536,382.4729465."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars.

