ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 35,598 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 33% compared to the typical daily volume of 26,860 call options.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 10.3 %

NYSE ZIM traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,420,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,699. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.85.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.34). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,431.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

