ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Shares Down 3%

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $21.02. 14,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 344,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ZimVie in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $577.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZimVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in ZimVie by 518.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ZimVie by 172,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in ZimVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ZimVie by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

