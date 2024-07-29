Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.88

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 66413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZUMZ

Zumiez Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,033 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,055 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,780 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 39,470 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.