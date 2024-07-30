13,453 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Acquired by Connective Capital Management LLC

Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 5.5% of Connective Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,066.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,420,000 after purchasing an additional 317,717 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,580,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,602,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,729,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3,683.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 88,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 86,370 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $282.43. The company had a trading volume of 404,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $291.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.13 and a 200-day moving average of $261.02.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

