1,371,633 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,371,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 295,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,603,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after buying an additional 248,314 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 25,397.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 392,141 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 0.5 %

Peloton Interactive stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.67. 8,021,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,110,178. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.85 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTON. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Peloton Interactive

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at $442,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at $442,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $49,123.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,171 shares in the company, valued at $384,526.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,441 shares of company stock worth $244,496 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.