1,400 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.89. 6,451,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,447,764. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.60 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,144,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 733,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,914,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,144,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 733,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,914,863.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 533,460 shares of company stock valued at $66,963,450. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.