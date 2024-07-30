16,374 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Bought by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FUTY. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 101,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 60,620 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 132,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,869. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

