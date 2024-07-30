204 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $997.75.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $964.81. 13,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $924.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $942.71.

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

