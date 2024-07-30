22,842 Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lee A. Boyce purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,545. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CFO Lee A. Boyce bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock worth $207,995. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HAIN. Mizuho decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

HAIN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 112,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,085. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Stories

