2Xideas AG Has $12.02 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

2Xideas AG lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,048 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 1.5% of 2Xideas AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.02. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on FAST shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

