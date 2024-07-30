2Xideas AG Sells 13,395 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

2Xideas AG trimmed its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,395 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG owned about 0.13% of Dolby Laboratories worth $10,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 50,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $181,772.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DLB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,578. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $364.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.