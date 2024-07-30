2Xideas AG Sells 1,748 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

2Xideas AG trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,626.15. The company had a trading volume of 326,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,648.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,619.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,141.04 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The company has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.08.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

