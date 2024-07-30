2Xideas AG Sells 22,783 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

2Xideas AG lowered its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,783 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment makes up approximately 1.4% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $11,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $15,866,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $4,051,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYV traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $94.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,056,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 90.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

