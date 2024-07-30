32,900 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $827,370,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,517,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,163 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $92,192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,331,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,179 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

USB stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,263,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,528,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

