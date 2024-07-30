3,799 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,799 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Down 1.1 %

SAP stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $214.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.