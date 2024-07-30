44,565 Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.14% of Collegium Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 380,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 248,751 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,475.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 188,347 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,768 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 91,911 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,823 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,207.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,207.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $936,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,796. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 776,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.93. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $144.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.04 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. Research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

