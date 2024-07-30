4,899 Shares in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTD. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 358.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.23. 748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,322. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $288.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.80. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $47.08.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

