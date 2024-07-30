4,900 Shares in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Purchased by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Reliance by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.40.

Reliance Stock Up 0.1 %

RS stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.33. 108,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,444. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.14 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.77, for a total value of $1,463,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,042 shares in the company, valued at $11,430,326.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.77, for a total value of $1,463,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,430,326.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,421 shares of company stock worth $10,417,805. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

