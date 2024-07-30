5,236 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $54,832,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 14,785.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 543,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after buying an additional 539,381 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $16,269,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,045,000 after buying an additional 216,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 763.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after buying an additional 184,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $1,658,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,042,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,237,577.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,091,100 shares of company stock valued at $93,004,617. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.30.

PBF Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PBF traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 543,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,589. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

