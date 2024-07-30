5,687 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Prudent Investors Network Inc.

Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

ARKK stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,223,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,942,585. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.48. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

