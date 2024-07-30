6,797 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.32. 55,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $199.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.95 and its 200 day moving average is $179.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

