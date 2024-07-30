71,441 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Blueprint Medicines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $420,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,421.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,898 shares of company stock valued at $14,957,242. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ BPMC traded down $3.31 on Tuesday, reaching $107.03. The company had a trading volume of 767,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $121.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.74 and its 200-day moving average is $96.72.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.